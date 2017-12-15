Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is seen as grand-master on Dance India Dance Season 6, says the dance reality show is like home to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina will be seen promoting their forthcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in an upcoming episode of the Zee TV show.

After seeing them on the show, Mithun recalled some memories and said: “While others might consider Salman and Katrina as guests, Dance India Dance is like home to them.”

Hosted by Amruta Khanvilkar and Sahil Khattar, the show features Marzi Pestonji, Mini Pradhan and Mudassar Khan as judges.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It also features actress Katrina Kaif. Ek Tha Tiger centered on the life of a RAW agent (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Katrina) during an investigation, and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time.