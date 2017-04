5th Colors Golden Petal Awards was held yesterday in Mumbai. Winners were chosen by the viewers, and the announcement was made at a grand gala on Wednesday night.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar, who were joined by Raghav Juyal, Rubina, Bharti and Maniesh Paul the show had performances by Mouni Roy and on screen couples Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale, Vivian and Rubina, Sidharth and Rashami Desai.

The glitzy event saw celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Diljit Dosanjh, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Juhi Parmar, Sharad Malhotra, Salil Ankola, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Mohan Kapur, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Roshni Sahota, Helly Shah, Jigyasa Singh on the red carpet.

Diljit performed some of yesteryears’ chartbusters, while Monali Thakur grooved to remixed songs. Young Shani (Kartikey) also charmed the audience with a performance on “Har Har Mahadev” alongside choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan.

Here is a complete list of winners:

1. Favourite Jodi: Sidharth Shukla (Parth) and Rashmi Desai (Shorvori) for Dil Se Dil Tak

Kratika Sengar (Tanuja) and Ssharad Malhotra (Rishi) for Kasam…Tere Pyaar Ki

2. Best Debut: Meera Deosthale (Chakor) for Udann

3. Best Actor: Vivian Dsena (Harman) for Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

4. Best Actress: Mouni Roy (Shivangi) for Naagin 2

5. Best Show (Fiction): Karmphal Data Shani

6. Best Entertainment Series (Non-Fiction): Bigg Boss

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role: Karuna Pandey (Kusum Sundari) for Devanshi

Monica Khanna (Shraddha Pandey) for Thapki…Pyaar Ki

8. Best Supporting Actress: Prachee Shah Pandya (Sharda) for Ek Shringaar…Swabhimaan

9. Best Comic in a Fiction Series: Pooja (Suman) and Resham (Preeti) for Thapki…Pyaar Ki

10. Favourite Child Artist: Kartikey Malviye (Shani) for Karmphal Data Shani

11. Best Personality (Female): Rubina Dilaik (Saumya) for Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

12. Power packed Performer: Jasmin Bhasin (Teni) for Dil Se Dil Tak

13. Successfully Long-Running Show: Udaan

14. Best Innovation in a TV Series (Fiction): Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

15. Best Innovation in a TV Series (Non-Fiction): Rising Star

16. Best Host: Maniesh Paul for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

17. Best Judge: Karan Johar

18. Best Parivaar: Chauhan family (Ek Shringaar… Swabhimaan)

19. Best Comedian: Bharti Singh

TECHNICAL AWARDS

20. Best Editor: Vicky Sharma (Naagin 2)

21. Best Music: Divya (Karmphal Data Shani)

22. Best Cinematographer (Fiction): Sunil Kotian (Dil Se Dil Tak)

23. Best Director (Fiction): Vikram (Ek Shringar… Swabhimaan)

24. Best Story: Shanti Bhushan and Rashmi Sharma (Shakti…Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki)

25. Best Screenplay: Bohnlishikha Das (Udaan)

26. Best Special Effects: Karmphal Data Shani

27. Best Dialogue: Girish Dharija (Devanshi)

28. Best Cinematographer (Non-Fiction): Sukhwinder (Rising Star)

29. Best Director (Non-Fiction): Huzaifa (Rising Star)