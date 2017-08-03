Check Out How Kapil Sharma Wished Sunil Grover On His 40th Birthday

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma, who has never refrained from showing his love and respect for his counterpart Sunil Grover since his departure from The Kapil Sharma Show after their fight, on Thursday wished him on his 40th birthday.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Sunil Grover paji… May God bless you with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always,” Kapil tweeted.

Sunil was part of the hit ensemble of comedians on Kapil’s show until the news came that Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him in an inebriated state while on a flight from Australia earlier this year.

Since then, the two have remained tight-lipped about their fight. However, Kapil, in a live chat on Twitter, earlier revealed that he misses spending time with Sunil. He also said that Sunil is like a brother to him and he would welcome him with open arms whenever he decides to return to the show.

When someone asked Kapil about the return of Sunil Grover to the show, he had earlier said, “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to.” Talking about the entire flight incident, he also added, “I also get emotional. Even during the shoot, it shows on my face and in my performance. I miss all too.”

Talking about the same, Sunil Grover had said he had deep gratitude for the platform the two shared together and has learnt a lot from Kapil.