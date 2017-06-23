Comedian Chandan Prabhakar who was popularly known as ‘Chandu Chaiwala’ on the show has made a return on the show after almost a gap of four months or so. The reason for his exit was a fall out with Kapil Sharma which also led to other members such as Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar to leave the show.

Chandan has been a friend of Kapil since childhood. The duo has studied together, as well started off their career at the same time with the same show. Definitely, it is one of the reasons, both of them have decided to sort their differences and come together for work once again.

Prabhakar announced his comeback on the show with a video that he posted on Facebook.

Take a look at the video here:

Your favourite comedian Chandan Prabhakar is back for you! Catch him live with us NOW from the set of #TheKapilSharmaShow. Posted by Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday, June 22, 2017

He has already shot for an episode on the show and it will be aired on Sunday.

In an interaction with the fans, when asked about why it took so long for him to return on the show, he said, “I am really excited to be back! Yes, I had some issues with Kapil. But we are brothers and go back a long way. We had certain issues. Whatever happened it is between us and we are mature enough to discuss it and sort out the differences.”

“Sometimes when a cloth gets wet it takes some time to dry and something similar happened between me and Kapil. It is just that I took a little longer”, he added.

Well, naturally with his return, fans are now going to be hopeful about Sunil Grover sorting out with Kapil too. After Kapil abused Sunil and a few other members of the team on a flight, the latter left the show and hasn’t shown any signs of getting back on together.