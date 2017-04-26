Nach Baliye Season 8 is getting exciting and entertaining and competing week on week basis. If this was not enough, the show had more than one guest on the stage this week.

While the main lady Judge Sonakshi Sinha was away for her prior personal commitments, gorgeous lady Malaika Arora took to it to herself to come as a ‘Guest Judge’ on the show where she has appeared as a judge in the past.

While Malaika had a gala time throughout shooting for both the episodes coming this weekend, joining her were two other guests – Shraddha Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor. These Bollywood stars were present to promote their upcoming movie ‘Half Girlfriend’ with director and also a judge on the show Mohit Suri.

The episode over – all was full of Nach – Gana, Romance and spectacular performances. Check out the pictures here:

1 of 31

Malaika made a special entry on her chart numbers with all the boys this season. While Arjun & Shraddha made an entry on their song ‘Baarish’.

Malaika who has previously judged the first & second season of the show felt like homecoming, enjoying her time on the sets and watching all performances.

For Shraddha, she took to stage to thank the show as her parents have previously been part as contestants. And lastly Arjun, who was amazed to see the performances and romance between contestant Jodis, said he would love to come back and one day and watch the entire show.

Over- all the performances were great ones, taking away standing ovation and full marks from Judges and all the love from Malaika.