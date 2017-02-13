Bin Kuch Kahe: Ram Kamal Mukherjee reveals about Zee TV’s new serial

In a chat with Koimoi, Hindi cinema journalist, critic and author Ram Kamal Mukherjee opens up on his debut production venture Bin Kuch Kahe, a dramedy which aired on Zee TV since last week.

You have turned producer with Bin Kuch Kahe. Please tell us about the show

I am co-producing it with Rajshree Ojha, under the banner of Artecom Entertainment. It is being shot in Jaipur. It’s Rajshree’s concept and she has been very instrumental. You can say it’s a Rajshree Ojha product. We have worked together on the casting and everything else. It’s a joint effort. It’s a finite series with 157 episodes and is a first of its kind on Indian television. We are treating it like cinema.

What is the story about?

It’s a story of three sisters and their relationship with their mother. Apparently, it looks like a dysfunctional family because everybody is fighting with each other. But once you start following the characters, you know that they all have genuine reasons.

Who all feature in the lead cast?

Shamata Anchan and Sameer Arora are playing the female and male leads respectively. Both Rajshri and I believe that all the three sisters are the lead in this serial, since it is their story. The elder sister is being played by Rashmi Somvanshi, Nirvana is essaying the middle sister and Shamata is the youngest sister. We also have Shivam Sood, Nikhil Sabrewal and Bharat Sharma on board. Archana Mittal is playing the mother’s role.

Why is it a finite series?

I and Rajshri were very sure about the fact that we would not do something which is a regular TV show. We wanted to have a start and an end, we didn’t want a stretch all story. The moment you tend to stretch it, it loses the grip. It’s also a first of its kind in the sense that Rajshri calls it a dramadi (drama and comedy), a term popularly used in US sitcom. I think it’s the first dramadi in Indian television. Zee has always come up with new ideas and tries to experiment with concepts. We are grateful that Zee gave us this creative freedom.

How was the experience of shooting in Jaipur?

We’ve been shooting there for the last three months. It was brilliant! It has been a smooth journey. Initially, it was a bit of a task to convince the entire crew to leave their comfort zone in Mumbai and shift to Jaipur temporarily but we managed to do that. It is being shot by Shanu Singh Rajput. Ashish Patil has directed 80-85 episodes while the rest will be directed by Mitesh Chitalia. Our set has been designed in Jaipur by Archana Shourie. We have infused modern architecture with the traditional Jaipur flavour in the set.

Please tell us about your other projects

My latest book Long Island Iced Tea was launched in Kolkata last month. Superstars Prosenjit, Dev, Paoli Dam and Rukmini Maitra graced the event. It is a collection of eight short stories. The book has got good reviews online, I am grateful to God and to the reviewers. I have also launched my official website and started my production house, Assorted Motion Pictures in Kolkata along with my partners Aritra Das and Sarbani Mukherjee (wife). We will be producing Bengali and Hindi films. Our production house will be a 360-degree platform for anything which has to do with arts, entertainment and literature.