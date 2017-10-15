Bigg Boss Update: Salman Khan’s Reply To Zubair Khan’s Allegations

Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 11, recently stirred a controversy after he called one of the contestants on the show a ‘dog’. We are talking about Zubair Khan who was the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 11.

Salman had lashed out at Zubair for his foul behavior on the show and even called him a ‘dog’. The incident left Zubair infuriated and he vents out his anger against Salman for the same.

While everyone has been waiting for the Sultan actor to react about the controversy, Khan has finally opened up on it. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed the controversy and apologized to dogs on national television“ I called a contestant dog on the show, and I apologize…to all the dogs for that,” Salman was quoted as saying.

Zubair Khan has been one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11 and Salman was quite furious with Zubair over his behaviour in the house and his choice of words in the house.

The contestant has been making several controversial statements post his elimination from the reality show. In the Weekend Ka vaar episode, Salman Khan calls upon contestants to the ‘Katghara’ and questions them about the blames that have been put on them by the rest of the housemates.

Arshi admits that she is a venomous snake who can turn any truth to a lie!

As multiple truths surface, Hina accuses Vikas of being “Kaamchor” and stands her guard against the allegation that is made. In the final moments of Salman’s interrogation, Hina ends the session by questioning Vikas’ captaincy.

After a few more accusations against Vikas, Salman ended the episode by giving Jyoti a small lesson in sexuality. He told her who are heterosexuals, homosexuals and bisexuals, which he said aren’t people who are attracted to bais.

The episode ended with Sapna, Jyoti and Shivani still in a lurch about their fate on the show. Sunday’s episode will reveal who gets evicted this week.