Bigg Boss 12 Update: Bigg Boss is one the most controversial shows which is viewed by the maximum number of audiences. Although, the show is criticised every year but still people watch it as it is a complete entertainer. Not only this, Salman Khan is the foremost reason why this controversial show is quite famous amongst the audiences.

Just like every year, this year too, the 12th season of Bigg Boss is just around the corner and the buzz is already so high. Recently, the makers of the show had released the promo of season 12 which doubled the excitement of the viewers. As the promo showcased the format of the show – Jodi contestants.

But now it seems we won’t get to see jodis in the show. According to the latest report in India Forum, some known celebs will make the entry to the show as solo contestants and later in the show, Salman might pick the pairs inside. It is being said that the makers are unable to find the suitable celebrity jodis for the season. It is also reported that not all the contestants will enter the house at the same time. Some celebs and commoners will be placed in the other house, next to the main house and those contestants will be made to follow some different strategy to play the game. But the main house rules will be same for all of them.

There are few more changes this time. We have seen in the previous seasons where Salman used to communicate and grill the contestants through Me TV, but now it will be replaced by something looking like class board. Well, this already sounds interesting!

We just can't wait for September to come now.