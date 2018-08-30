Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan To Do A BLOCKBUSTER ‘Swagat’ This Time!

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, is juggling between Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss 12 shoot. His show Dus Ka Dum is all set to end and the most controversial show Bigg Boss 12 is all ready to roll soon. The actor has already shot for the multiple promos and they are being appreciated by the audiences.

Now, the buzz is that the makers of the show are prepping up for a grand launch for this season. Unlike last seasons, this year, the show will be launched in Goa and it will be huge!

The show Bigg Boss which airs on Colors TV is highly viewed on the television. This time, the theme of grand party will be sun, sand and surf. Even the invites for the same will be customised according to the theme. Well, this already sounds interesting. We can’t wait for this grand launch. Like every year, this year’s theme of the show is also changed. It was being said that we will get to see some interesting couples in the Bigg Boss house.

But according to the recent report in India Forums, some known celebs will make the entry to the show as solo contestants and later in the show, Salman might pick the pairs inside. It is being said that the makers are unable to find the suitable celebrity jodis for the season. It is also reported that not all the contestants will enter the house at the same time. Some celebs and commoners will be placed in the other house, next to the main house and those contestants will be made to follow some different strategy to play the game. But the main house rules will be same for all of them.

There are few more changes this time. We have seen in the previous seasons where Salman used to communicate and grill the contestants through Me TV, but now it will be replaced by something looking like class board.