Bigg Boss 12 is all set to start today and like every year we just can’t wait to see who all are the contestants. Salman Khan, as every year, will surely spread his magic as the host and dost of these contestants.

This season of Bigg Boss will have “striking jodis” as participants who will battle it out to survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras. Bigg Boss 12, now in its 12th season, will premiere on Colors channel from today i.e. September 16.

According to a report published in India Today, we’ve our probable contestants of this season. Let’s take a look at what is being said this year’s final contestants list:

1. Karanvir Bohra

A very well known television actor! Working since over a decade, we’ve seen him in television shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Shararat & Naagin 2. As a senior actor, he’ll be seen continuing the legacy of the likes of Hiten Tejwani and Amar Upadhyay.

2. Srishti Rode

Another personality from television, Srishti Rode has acted in the shows like Yeh Ishq Haaye & Shobha Somnath Ki. She’s known for her friendly nature and it’ll be interesting to see how she tackles the pressure in the house.

3. Neha Pendse

She was seen recently co-hosting Family Time With Kapil Sharma and is a very renowned for her Marathi shows. The quirky Neha Pendse is expected to bring in some humour and tadka to this season.

4. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Landing directly from Sasural Simar Ka, Simar aka Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is yet another TV girl to join the list of the contestants. She started her journey as an air hostess and later discovered she can act well. Hope to see similar kind of unpredictability from her in the show.

5. Sreesanth

Now we wonder why this man has been turning into a beast over the last few months. Was he preparing for Bigg Boss? We’ve seen his controversial avatar of this cricketer manyatimes on and off field, let’s see how he maintains that in the house.

These 5 contestants are said to enter individually and rest of the below will enter in jodis.

6. Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota, known for his Bhajans, is all set to enter the controversial house with his student Jasleen Matharu. Will the house take him in and make him like the others? Time will tell. Few hours to go!

7. Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh

Their jodi is labelled as Police and Vakeel – as Romil is a lawyer from Haryana and Nirmal is a policeman. They both will surely make sure to keep everything in order in the house.

8. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel

Commoners Shivashish and Sourabh Patel are Farmer and a businessman. They’re chosen because of how well they represent a common man in India.

9. Sabha Khan and Somi Khan

The real life Pataakha jodi of Sabha and Somi Khan is all set to test their sisterly relationship in the show. These sisters from Jaipur are set to take the house upside down.

10. Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani

Deepak Thakur is a Bhojpuri singer and Urvashi aspires to become one. Entering as a couple we expect the to ‘hilaaofy’ the Bigg Boss’ house.

11. Roshmi Banik and Mital Joshi

They were introduced in the Dance Deewane‘s finale episode and are all set to enter the house. Roshmi runs an event management company and Mital is a make-up artist. Let’s see how they manage things during whatever period of time they’re in.

12. Surbhi Rana and Kriti Verma

We’ve seen them in MTV’s reality show Roadies before and hence they are well aware about how to handle a reality show. Surbhi, a dentist and Kriti, GST officer will bring in their required experience with the hope to stay till the end.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season and says he often gets calls from people who are interested in participating in the controversial reality show, but he doesn’t take a call on casting the contestants. This season will see Hina Khan living in the house but not as a contestant. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen connecting the jodis and individuals present in the show.