Bigg Boss 12 Episode 1: BIG Question – Was It As Fun As Previous Seasons?

The grand premiere episode of the India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 featuring Salman Khan, just aired last night and the viewers already got a glimpse that how entertaining this season gonna turn out.

The grand premiere episode seem to be interesting and exciting due to various entertaining ingredients.

Some of the highlights from the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 12-

‘Khan’tastic Performance By Bhaijaan

The season started with the swag of Salman’s performance. He performed on his famous hits Aksa Beach and Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din. The viewers got the dose of entertainment, which is always expected from their lovable host.

It’s Singles VS Doubles

Salman surprised the audience with the theme of this season. It will be ‘Singles vs Doubles’, means its between the six celebrities and six jodis this season. Sounds interesting!

Take a look at the contestants of this season:

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh, Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra, Somi Khan and Saba Khan, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are among the jodis. Other contestants include Kriti Verma, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Neha Pendse, Karanveer Bohra, Shrishti Rode, Sree santh and Surbhi Rana.

Bhajan Samrat – Anup Jalota Croons Aisi laagi lagan

Indian singer and musician, popularly known as Bhajan Samrat, entered on stage and performed his famous song Aisi laagi lagan. He mesmerized the audience with his soulful voice.

Surprising Revelation By The ‘Guru-Shishya’ Jodi

This season’s most interesting jodi of Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota, made a bold and surprising revelation about their dating life with each other. This ‘guru-shishya’ jodi seems to be truly potential making a season an interesting watch.

Power Packed Performance By Sreesanth

The controversial fast bowler, Sreesanth who is known for his aggression on the field, energized the audience with his dance moves and amazing performance. He performed on the title song of Sultan.

Elimination On The Grand Premiere

This is for the first time that two contestants were eliminated on the first episode itself. Based on the results of voting veto given to the audience a new pair of Kriti Verma and Roshni Bani was formed. Surbhi Rana and Mital Joshi were evicted.

Looks like this season will turn out to be the most interesting season, due to the inclusion of ‘vichitra jodis’.