Bigg Boss 12: Are These Celebrity Jodis Shortlisted For This Salman Khan Show?

The most controversial and talked about show Bigg Boss 12 is all geared up return with a bang this year too. In the past, we have seen how the previous seasons topped the TRP charts with its content. Not only its content but Salman Khan’s screen presence too helps the show to attract several eyeballs.

This year, the makers have changed the format where there will be 6 celebrity jodis and 7 commoners jodis. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the show have already started approaching the celebrities to be the part of it.

According to the Times of India, comedian Sidharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi have been approached for the show. Confirming the same, Sidharth said, “Yes, we have been approached. Talks are on with the channel but nothing is confirmed as yet. We have to figure out things.” Another couple who has been approached is Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi! It is being said that both of them are getting a whopping amount to be the part of show.

Newly married Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are also in talks to participate in the show. The duo got married recently on February 22, 2018 and their wedding pictures went viral on the internet. Talking about other couples, it includes Kratika Sengar and her husband Nikitin Dheer, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Srishty Rode and Manish Nagdev, Vibha Chibber and son Puru Chibber, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, Rohan Gandotra, and Danny D & Mahika Sharma.

Well, we aren’t sure if this is the final list. Soon it will be announced since the show will go on air by September.