Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Says Kapil Sharma Must Be Really In A Bad Situation

After posting offensive and abusive tweets on his Twitter account, comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is facing a lot of backlash on social media. But the Bigg Boss 11 winner and television actress Shilpa Shinde has come out in support of Kapil.

On Friday, Kapil’s tweets took the Twitter by storm as he started abusing a journalist and quoted him saying that he puts up paid stories on his entertainment portals.

Not only this, Kapil also supported superstar Salman Khan, who was acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court, by abusing the whole system. This thing didn’t stop here. Later, a phone call recording was released by the journalist where we heard Kapil using filthy language. Both Kapil and the journalist have filed an FIR against each other.

Recently, TV actress Shilpa Shinde took to her social media accounts and showed her support for the comedian. She expressed her thoughts and said that Kapil might be in a bad situation.

She wrote, “Abusing someone is certainly incorrect but he must be really in a bad situaton. Every artist knows how that journalist kitnetorture karke sawal karte hai. Request to all artist, please share your experience. Jago artist Jago. Kuch toh problem jarur hai varna itnatalented artist ye sub nahi bol/kar sakta. We all are human, galati kise nahi hota gali kon nahideta. Chadhte Suraj Ko sab Salam Karte Hai. Pichala respect karke just forgive him. Very humble request to all media people. We need to give him some space.”

She also mentioned that the particular journalist, who is involved here, literally tortures the celebrities. Even now, Shilpa took to her Instagram account and posted a long note regarding the same issue. Have a look: