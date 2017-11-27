Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most entertaining yet controversial shows that we have on television. And it seems that many actors from the telly world follow this show on a daily basis.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel recently took to his Twitter account and expressed his views about Hina Khan, who is one of the contestants in the show.

Karan had tweeted against Hina and he pinpointed her mistakes in the show. But it seems that his views didn’t go well with Hina’s fans and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Soon after he tweeted, a Twitter war of words started between Karan and Rocky. Karan had tweeted a few days back and wrote, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul .”

Apart from this, Karan also shared two videos of Hina Khan and wrote,

Chalo.bhayii hina khan ki baat ko bda krte hai… Luv anur priyank yaha nhi baiyhe hai.. Ok INDIA???? A post shared by hatehinakhan (@hatehinakhan) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:20am PST

see these two videos and decide for yourself …. koi toh batao, #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai ??”

https://t.co/N0EsHeqLZ5 https://t.co/MTLbCn22IY see these two videos and decide for yourself …. koi toh batao, #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai ?? — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

Replying to this, a fan of Hina shared an old video of Karan and trolled him for abusing Hina. Rocky, then was very quick to give a befitting reply, he wrote, “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.”

But this indirect fight didn’t end here. Karan further also tweeted that he has no issues with anyone’s fans who are venting out their anger and frustration. He wrote, “I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind.”

Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan?👎 Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge https://t.co/2qdH1236vo — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 25, 2017

I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind 👍👍 https://t.co/8wWh3UxvhZ — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

And on that note, once again, #MyFavourites in the #BigBoss11 season are @tentej and @lostboy54 ….. and i hope one of them stands as a proud winner this season …. — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

Ok the most #Important rule that I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Clean and #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotSarcasm 🙏. — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

Most #Important rule I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Funny but #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotFunny 🙏 #BiggBoss11 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

😂 not even once in any of my tweets about #BiggBoss11 have i mentioned the concerned contestants name, i jus stated that persons traits with a few hashtags and that particular contestant’s fans guessed the name bang on. 😂. Bt 👏 for their loyalty. #YehGuessWorkKyaKehlataHai 😂 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAuelbv5Wq — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Then Rocky too, in a series of tweet wrote:

#YehGandiAadatein Sudhar jaaye toh baat karna ! Not taking names and still taking Digs is not smartness but cowardice! Support your friend but don’t go personal on others and if u have d guts do it openly! Yeh sab log aise hi hain it seems, Hit n Run #DostKeJaisaDost #ZubaniMard https://t.co/fFtb6KOC3L — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 26, 2017

Pehle I didn’t want to mock his show’s name in hashtags but this guy is not learning, we’ll have to teach him in his own language.Hina andar hai toh koi kuch bhi bolke chalaa jayega Aisa lagta hai.Ek aur hashtag hai for such people #BologeTohSunoge #HinaIsNotAlone mr. #ZubaniMard https://t.co/itDJYUWlXa — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) November 26, 2017

Ever since the first day, Hina Khan has grabbed all the eyeballs on this show. She has been trolled by many on the social media platforms while her fans have continued to stand by her side.