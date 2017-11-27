Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most entertaining yet controversial shows that we have on television. And it seems that many actors from the telly world follow this show on a daily basis.


The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel recently took to his Twitter account and expressed his views about Hina Khan, who is one of the contestants in the show.

Karan had tweeted against Hina and he pinpointed her mistakes in the show. But it seems that his views didn’t go well with Hina’s fans and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Soon after he tweeted, a Twitter war of words started between Karan and Rocky. Karan had tweeted a few days back and wrote, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul .”

Apart from this, Karan also shared two videos of Hina Khan and wrote,

Chalo.bhayii hina khan ki baat ko bda krte hai… Luv anur priyank yaha nhi baiyhe hai.. Ok INDIA????

A post shared by hatehinakhan (@hatehinakhan) on

see these two videos and decide for yourself …. koi toh batao, #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai ??”

Replying to this, a fan of Hina shared an old video of Karan and trolled him for abusing Hina. Rocky, then was very quick to give a befitting reply, he wrote, “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan? Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.”

But this indirect fight didn’t end here. Karan further also tweeted that he has no issues with anyone’s fans who are venting out their anger and frustration. He wrote, “I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind.”

Then Rocky too, in a series of tweet wrote:

Ever since the first day, Hina Khan has grabbed all the eyeballs on this show. She has been trolled by many on the social media platforms while her fans have continued to stand by her side.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here