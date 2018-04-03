Television actress Hina Khan knows how to swoon us with her stylish looks! She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 11 and she was known for her style statement.

Be it a traditional or sexy avatar, Hina can slay any look with ease! She definitely makes several head turns wherever she goes.

Bigg Boss 11 Fame Hina Khan Slays The Ramp With Her Stylish Looks!
Yesterday, Hina Khan was spotted at an event where she stunned everyone with her killer looks. She was seen wearing a white outfit with a braided look! Hina took to her Instagram account and shared her gorgeous pictures. She captioned it as, “Walked the ramp for @Streaxprofessional #MarigoldAffair Mumbai… Hair styled by @Joakim_Roos! Loved the hues of the Streax Professional #Marigold collection. PC- @viralbhayani thank you viral, and as always your pictures are the best😊 #bestshots.”

Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Hina Khan

Dead drop gorgeous, isn’t it?

