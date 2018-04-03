Bigg Boss 11 Fame Hina Khan Slays The Ramp With Her Stylish Looks!

Television actress Hina Khan knows how to swoon us with her stylish looks! She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 11 and she was known for her style statement.
Be it a traditional or sexy avatar, Hina can slay any look with ease! She definitely makes several head turns wherever she goes.
Yesterday, Hina Khan was spotted at an event where she stunned everyone with her killer looks. She was seen wearing a white outfit with a braided look! Hina took to her Instagram account and shared her gorgeous pictures. She captioned it as, “Walked the ramp for @Streaxprofessional #MarigoldAffair Mumbai… Hair styled by @Joakim_Roos! Loved the hues of the Streax Professional #Marigold collection. PC- @viralbhayani thank you viral, and as always your pictures are the best😊 #bestshots.”
Dead drop gorgeous, isn’t it?
Earlier, talking about her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal and if they will tie the knot anytime soon, she had said, “Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it’s finally out in public.”
She also commented on her on-screen image of bahu. She played the leading role in Hindi television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but it was her stint in Bigg Boss 11 which gave her the tag of one of the most stylish divas of the small screen. Hina Khan says that it was not easy for her to move away from the image of a bahu.
“Honestly, it was a challenge for me. I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the bahu that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult,” Hina told IANS in an interview here.
“When it is a one or two years long show, it is easy to move on (from a character), but for me, breaking that stereotype image was tough. However, I took it positively. I will not give up,” she added.