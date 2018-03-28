Hina Khan, who is enjoying her getaway in Dubai with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, was recently seen in Bigg Boss 11. She was the first runner-up of the show.

If you guys remember, there was a tough competition between Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Not only these three used to fight inside the house but also their fans would fight on social media and try to prove who is better.

The fans of Shilpa and Vikas still abuse and troll Hina on her social media platforms. Hina had recently warned her fans that if they indulge in fan wars, she will quit social media. And now, it seems that some of them saw this as an opportunity to troll Hina.

Yesterday, she took to her Twitter account and shut down the trollers like a boss. She wrote, “Achaai aur ghalat khabar ke darr se na akbaar padhna band hota hai na chapna .. khabar me aane waale halaki badalte rehte hain ..Soch badlo, khabar badal jayegi! Only you chose what to read n u answer for ur actions! M here to stay,not going anywhere Deal with it or deal out.”

M here to stay,not going anywhere Deal with it or deal out😬 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) March 27, 2018

Well, Hina’s post is bang on!