Bigg Boss 11 Fame Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Are Giving Us Major RELATIONSHIP Goals In This Video!

Television actress Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal confirmed their relationship status when the former was inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Hina and Rocky’s quality time in the house was just too cute for words!

Ever since the Bigg Boss 11 runner-up has exited from the house, we often see her with Rocky travelling places and spending some romantic time together.

Every time these two post a picture together, they give us some major relationship goals! Recently, Hina and Rocky were in Dubai for a holiday and the videos & pictures were enough to understand their chemistry. Now, a video of them dancing to the tunes of the iconic song, Aye Mere Zohra Jabeen has taken the internet by storm! Popularly known as the HiRo couple, their fans are going gaga over this adorable video. Check out the videos here:

#hinakhan #hinakhanfans #rockyjaiswal A post shared by Eklavya Studios (@eklavyastudios) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:19am PDT

Aren’t they ready for a dance show?

Rocky also took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures with Hina. Have a look:

Last night! A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on Apr 8, 2018 at 5:21am PDT





Do you guys want them to participate in a dance show soon? Do let us know in the comments section below!