Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan Looks Like A Dream In This Traditional Avatar!

Television actress Hina Khan, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 11 house, was known for her style statement.

Every time she makes an appearance at any event, Hina Khan makes several head turns and amaze the shutterbugs at the same time.

Recently, Hina Khan posted her pictures on her social media platforms and oh boy, she looks beautiful! She is in Dubai for an event and she was seen donning a silk saree. We can see her all decked up in a traditional avatar and her smoky eyes are just on-point! She shared the pictures on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “#DubaiFashionLeague #Indian #Kanjivaram #sareelove.”