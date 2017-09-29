Salman Khan has been ruling the Bigg Boss show with his impeccable hosting. Yes! He has warned many-a-times of leaving the show, but the truth is ‘he is irreplaceable’. By now, we all know Bigg Boss is nothing without Salman Khan. Farah Khan tried few seasons but the show without Salman was a tasty dish saltless.

This Sunday we’ll see the commencement of a new season, the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Let’s take a look at some iconic Salman Khan moments from the past seasons of the show.

1. With Katrina Kaif For Tees Maar Khan Promotions

After both parted their ways Katrina Kaif came to the show facing Salman Khan and his sarcastic comments. After working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Katrina worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Rajneeti. Salman had a hilarious response for it, “Mere aur Akshay ke saath kaam karne ke baad ab aapne pakda hai Ranbir ko, is se neeche bhi jaayegi aap?” Everyone was shocked with the statement but Salman as usual covered by his comical antics mimicking a kid.

2. Lip Read Game With Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol

Coming of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on a show was one of the biggest news in B’town last year. The episode was hugely waited and when it came it was an entertaining one. Playing the ‘read my lips’ game with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Salman had some hilarious moments. “Chudiyaan pehnunga and chaudaa (14) injections” such were the terms used in the game which also provoked some double-meaning humour.

3. “Priyanka Jagga Please Leave My Home”

“Yeh show aapke layak hai nahi, please leave my home” these were the concluding words said by Salman Khan while he kicked Priyanka Jagga out of the show. After her abusive language and foul behaviour, Priyanka Jagga was warned to control herself. During the eviction episode, Priyanka asked Salman to let her go off the show. Salman after showing her uncensored footage asked her to leave.

4. Faceoff With Karishma Tanna

Salman Khan had many moments when he lost the temper and his faceoff with Karishma Tanna was one of them. When joked about her, she was in tears and which agitated Salman Khan. On being said that her mood was low, Salman said “Show aapke mood ke hisaab se shift kar dete hai, jab aapka entertain karne ka mood ho tab mujhe bula lena.”

5. Salman Learning Dance Steps From Prabhudheva & Remo D’Souza

When both the dance gurus were present to promote their film ABCD – Anybody Can Dance, Salman also shook his legs with them. He asked Prabhu to teach him some dance moves. Salman displayed his moonwalk and raced while doing it with Remo D’Souza.