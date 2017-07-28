Bharti Singh will be quitting The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Earlier this year, comedians Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar had quit the show following a fall out with Kapil Sharma and Chandan has resumed work recently. For those who are wondering whether Bharti has had a similar problem, are wrong to assume so.

Bharti Singh is quitting Kapil’s show for another comedy show titled Comedy Dangal which is slated to begin from the middle of August. The comedian had informed Kapil about Comedy Dangal even before she joined his show because she had signed Comedy Dangal before signing TKSS.

Bharti told The Times of India, “I am on The Kapil Sharma Show till my other show Comedy Dangal doesn’t go on-air. I had signed Comedy Dangal first and was later approached for The Kapil Sharma Show. I had informed Kapil Bhai about Comedy Dangal before taking up his show, and have already done 6 episodes. So, it’s not that I am quitting TKSS for Comedy Dangal. In fact, I am loving the appreciation that I am getting on this show. I wouldn’t have quit TKSS if I would not have signed Comedy Dangal. We will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan on 30th of this month for Jab Harry Met Sejal.”

Rubbishing rumours of her rivalry with her TKSS co-actor Kiku Sharda, Bharti told the newspaper, “I don’t know from where people get such rubbish news. Kiku and I were discussing this yesterday that how people leave all the important issues of life and write such false things. I share a great rapport with Kiku’s wife and we have known each other since a long time now. There is no rivalry between us.”

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is struggling to get TRPs. The show is way below names like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the popularity list.