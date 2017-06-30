Comedienne Bharti Singh is the newest entrant into the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa who is a writer, Singh will now be entertaining the audiences with Kapil. It came as a surprise that Bharti chose Kapil’s show instead of Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Company, considering her long association with the latter. Bharti and Krushna successfully handled Comedy Circus.

Although, we have to agree that for Kapil, this is certainly a welcome move considering the negative buzz that has been surrounding the show since the past few months. Post the reports of Bharti joining Kapil’s show came out, there was buzz yesterday talking about her alleged fall out with Team Kapil. Apparently, Singh was unhappy with her entry scene and refused to shoot for the same.

Yesterday, reports of her canceling the shoot went viral and we thought it just wasn’t getting easier for Kapil on any front. Shutting all these rumors, the comedienne posted a picture with Kapil on her Instagram account. She captioned it as, “Who says I’m not shooting for “the Kapil Sharma Show”?!?!.

Well, looks like all was sorted between Bharti and Kapil’s team soon enough. Bharti who was recently a part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8 with her fiance Harsh, will once again work with him on Kapil’s show. Harsh will be writing Bharti’s lines on the show. The duo has worked together previously too.

When asked about working with Kapil, she recently mentioned,”He has been my teacher long ago. I respect him a lot.”

Here’s hoping that Bharti’s entry works for Kapil to get back on top with the TRPs.