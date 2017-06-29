Kapil Sharma is improving the TRPs of his show and bringing a fresh cast, claim recent reports. It came as a surprise when comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa’s names were revealed. Bharti has chosen to join The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming show, reportedly titled Comedy Company. This news has come as a huge shock as Bharti and Krushna are known to have a good association with each other.

After fiance Harsh’s on-screen appearance on dance reality show Nach Baliye with Bharti, this is the next project that the couple has taken up. Harsh Limbachiyaa has been roped in to write the script for her. Bharti and Harsh have also worked together on several projects before this.

Bharti was recently spotted at Kapil’s production house having a heated conversation with Team Kapil Sharma. Apparently, Bharti wanted her entry scene with Kapil to be cancelled and rewritten. Though the script was written by Bharti’s fiance Harsh, She refused to shoot the entry scene of the script which was written after consulting The Kapil Sharma Show team.

Trending :

According to the report in SpotboyE, Bharti also insisted that the shoot should be cancelled. And now, the team and Harsh are brainstorming for fresh ideas to rewrite the scene all over again, to live up to Bharti’s expectations.

Kapil Sharma has been having a tough time ever since his ugly inflight spat with comedians Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra in March, which led Sunil Grover to leave The Kapil Sharma Show forever. Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar had also left the show along with Sunil but Prabhakar aka chaiwallah has recently reconciled with Kapil’s camp and is coming back to the show.