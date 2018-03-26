Bharti Singh Joins The Team Of Comedy High School

Comedienne Bharti Singh has joined the team of Comedy High School, and she hopes to add more fun to the show.

“It is my love for the genre and the unique concept of Comedy High School that drove me to take up the show. Comedy High School is nothing short of a laughter fest on television,” Bharti said in a statement.

The show, hosted by Ram Kapoor, presents a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set-up. It airs on Discovery JEET.

It also features actors Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta. Bharti will be portraying the role of the Princess of Junagadh who has come to donate funds for the school and will be seen romancing Ram in the show.

“I had an amazing time reuniting with Ram, Paritosh, Gopal and the entire cast of the show. I am sure that the viewers will love the upcoming episodes and my stint in the show,” she added.