Post Kapil Sharma’s tiff with comedian Sunil Grover on a Melbourne-Mumbai flight, many of his teammates including Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra have left his The Kapil Sharma Show.

With arch-rival Krushna’s comedy show round the corner (which also has Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover on board), the comedian has not only managed to garner better TRPs in past couple of weeks, but has also got a fresh cast in place.

Kapil Sharma has now got some new members to his team. The newest names like Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa joining Kapil’s show are bound to surprise you.

A source said, “Bharti will start shooting for Kapil’s show from today. Her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa has been roped in to write the script for her.”

After fiancé Harsh’s on-screen appearance on dance reality shows Nach Baliye with Bharti, this is the duo’s next project. Harsh Limbachiyaa has been roped in to write the script for her. Bharti and Harsh have also worked on several projects together before this.

The Kapil Sharma show saw its TRPs sinking after Sunil Grover said goodbye to the show, post his alleged fight with Kapil Sharma. Sunil played two extremely famous and loved characters on the show – Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi.

The audience sure did miss those characters post Sunil’s exit and this resulted in dipping TRPs. Later, The Kapil Sharma Show aired a re-run of an episode from the past, since Kapil was unwell and couldn’t shoot the next episode. Kapil can finally heave a sigh of relief since his show is back with a bang.