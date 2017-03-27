Actress Shilpa Shinde, who was popularly known as Angoori Bhabhi on the TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?, has now accused her former producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment and filed an FIR against him. She had left the popular TV show after having disputes with her producer over her contract.

According to her latest statement, the show’s producer, Kohli, touched her inappropriately and threatened her to give in to his demands else she would be thrown out of the show.

She spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “Once Sanjay ji told me that for the promotion of show, we will have to go out and that we will have a nice time. Also, in the make-up room, he came close to me and photo lete huye and apna haath rakha mujhe…I could feel that touch was not right(sic.)”

According to the actress, her co-star, Soumya Tandon did not react when she approached her saying that she wasn’t feeling comfortable. In fact, she said, “Humari industry mein koi rape nai karta Shilpa’.”

Ever since Shilpa filed an FIR, Kohli’s wife who is also a producer of the show, mentioned, that all the allegations are false and that they have complete faith in the judicial system.

A statement was later released by the production team, saying, “All we can say is that matter is subjudice, we have full faith in the judiciary. We will see her in court. We don’t want to give her unnecessary importance for her obvious false allegation.”

Shilpa, who has not been reporting on the show’s set for some time now due to her personal problems with the producer, was issued a non-cooperation directive by Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) last year. The show now stars Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi and Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud in lead roles.