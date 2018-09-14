BARC Report Week 36: It’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah VS Kumkum Bhagya VS Dance Deewane

The BARC report for week 36 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

Following are the impressions on the top 10 shows for the week:

URBAN + RURAL

Fans can’t get over season 3 of Color’s TV Show, Naagin 3. The show has yet again spoken for itself garnering 14.29 million impressions. Second on the slot stand the reruns of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya with 13.78 million impressions, followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya which places 3rd on the chart with 12.67 million impressions. On 4th position, we have Kumkum Bhagya with 12.07 million impressions. 5th on the list is, Star Plus’ famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 11 million impressions. On 6th position, Dance Deewane holds 10.3 million impressions. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stands 7th on the list with 9.7 million impressions and its reruns are 8th with 8.9 million impressions. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho payega places 9th with 8.8 million impressions. On the 10th position, we have Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah garnering 8.6 million impressions.

RURAL

On the rural list, we again have Naagin 3 on the first slot with 9.5 million impressions. Second on the list maintaining its position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata with 8.1 million impressions just like last week, followed by Kundali Bhagya with 7.79 million impressions, now placing 3rd. Next on the list is Kumkum Bhagya placing 4th with 7.14 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma & Dance Deewane garnering 7.12 million and 7.11 million impressions respectively. Kaun Banega Crorepati is 7th with 6 million impressions.

8th Position: Ishq Subhan Allah with 5.77 million impressions.

9th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5.70 million impressions.

10th Position: Kulfi Kumar Baajewale gathering 5.54 million impressions.