BARC Report Week 35: Shakti- Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Is Back In The Game!

BARC Report Week 35: The BARC report of Week 35 is out now and it’s time to see which shows managed to make it into the Top 10 shows of the week. For the uninitiated, the Broadcast Audience Research Council share a weekly report of the shows with the highest TRPs, that have continued their good run on TV.

This week once again saw a lot of changes in the show’s positions, with many shows losing popularity, while others climbed up in the list. Let’s take a look at the top 10 shows of the week:

URBAN + RURAL

The 1st spot on the list goes once again to Colors TV’s Naagin 3. The show has yet again spoken for itself with a whopping love of 13.61 million impressions. Second on the slot stands Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya with 12.24 million impressions followed by Kumkum Bhagya which now places 3rd on the chart with 11.6 million impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has stands 4th this week garnering 11.4 million impressions. On 5th position we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 10.3 million impressions. Reruns of Kumkum Bhagya are now on the 6th slot with 9.9 million impressions. Dance Deewane & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala are on the 7th and 8th position collecting 9.2 and 9.1 million impressions respectively. Then comes Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which is now back in the game with 8.7 million impressions.

10th Position: Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga with 8.2 million impressions.

RURAL

On the rural list, we again have Naagin 3 on the first slot with 8.8 million impressions. Second on the list co-incidentally like the Week 32, is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata with 8.1 million impressions followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 7.4 million impressions. Next on the list is Kundali Bhagya placing 4th with 7.3 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Kumkum Bhagya & Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki garnering 6.8 million and 6.4 million impressions respectively. Dance Deewane is 7th with 6.35 million impressions.

8th Position: Kulfi Kumar Baajewale with 6.30 million impressions.

9th Position: Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga with 5.9 million impressions.

10th Position: Krishna Chali London making a debut in the list gathering 4.8 million impressions.