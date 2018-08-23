BARC Report Week 33: The BARC report of week 33 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of this week. As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got TRPs. Well, we are not shocked to see Naagin 3 maintaining its top position!

Let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of the top 10 shows:

URBAN + RURAL

The first one on the list is the usual, Naagin 3 with 14.9 million impressions.This is followed by Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya with 12.5 million impressions. Then comes Colors’ Dance Deewane on the third position with 11.7 million impressions, after which is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 11.4 million. On the fifth position is the reruns of Kumkum Bhagya with 11 million impressions. Kundali Bhagya places 6th with 10.2 million impressions, followed by Kulfi Kumar Bajewale garnering 9.5 million impressions. 8th on the list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 9.2 million impressions, and its reruns are next with 8.6 million impressions. A new entry on the list forcing Ishq Subhan Allah out of the top 10, is Star Utsav’s Rabba Ve which has collected 8.5 million impressions this week.

URBAN

The 1st spot on the list goes once again to Naagin 3 receiving 9.9 million impressions. Trailing behind is Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at 8.1. Right on its trail is Dance Deewane on the 3rd spot with 8 million impressions. Following them on 4th place is Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya at 7.5 million impressions.The 5th spot goes to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma which had 6.6 million impressions this week. On 6th slot we Kulfi Kumar Bajewala garnering 6.39 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is 7th with 6.33 million impressions.

8th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki, with 5.8 million impressions.

9th Position: Krishna Chali London with 5.1 million impressions.

10th Position: Ishqbaaz, finally making a mark in the list with gathering 4.78 million impressions.