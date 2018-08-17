BARC Report Week 32: The report is out now and it’s time to see which shows managed to make it into the Top 10 shows of the week. For the uninitiated, the Broadcast Audience Research Council share a weekly report of the shows with the highest TRPs, that have continued their good run on TV.

This week once again saw a lot of changes in the show’s positions, with many shows losing popularity, while others climbed up in the list. Once again, we see Naagin 3 dominating the top spot by a huge margin, while other shows like fight it out to join it in the top 10.

URBAN + RURAL

The 1st spot on the list goes once again to Colors TV’s Naagin 3. The show has yet again spoken for itself with an out-pouring love of 15.22 million impressions. Second on the slot stands Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya with 13.13 million impressions surpassing Kundali Bhagya which now places 3rd on the chart with 12.97 million impressions and reruns of Kumkum Bhagya stand 4th with 12.68 million impressions. Star Plus’ famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a huge leap from 7th to 5th position this week garnering 11.57 million impressions this week. On 6th position, Dance Deewane dropping slightly gains 10.97 million impressions. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala places 7th improving its position compared to last week with 10.44 million impressions. Then comes Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the 8th position with 9.1 million impressions.

9th position: Ishq Subhan Allah with 8.95 million impressions.

10th position: Reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah garnering 8.81 million impressions.

RURAL

On the rural list, we have Naagin 3 on the first slot with 9.63 million impressions. Second on the list surprisingly with a huge leap is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata with 8.39 million impressions followed by Kumkum Bhagya with 7.95 million impressions. Next on the list is Kundali Bhagya placing 4th with 7.7 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Dance Deewane & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala garnering 7.4 million and 7.27 million impressions respectively. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is 7th with 6.54 million impressions.

8th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki, with 5.96 million impressions.

9th Position: Ishq Subhan Allah with 5.68 million impressions.

10th Position: Krishna Chali London making a debut in the list gathering 5.41 million impressions.