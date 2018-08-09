BARC Report Week 31: Naagin 3 Is Not Ready To Leave Its Top Position, Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Drops!

BARC Report Week 31: The report is out with the list of top 10 shows of the week and as every Thursday, we are here to keep you updated. As we all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

Following are the impressions of the top 10 shows of this week:

URBAN + RURAL:

Naagin 3 once again tops the report with 16.67 million impressions rising further as compared to the previous weeks. The demand for the Colors show is undoubtedly on a roll! Next up are Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (2nd) & Kumkum Bhagya (3rd) with 13.1 million and 12.8 million impressions respectively. Reality show Dance Deewane improves its position further this week, grabbing 4th position (stood 5th last week) with 11.4 million impressions, surpassing reruns of Kumkum Bhagya which now replaces its last week’s position garnering 11.3 million impressions. 6th and 7th on the slot are Zee Tv’s Ishq Subhan Allah and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 10.2 million and 10 million impressions respectively.

8th Position: Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala garnering 8.8 million impressions.

9th & 10th Position: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and its reruns with 8.6 million and 8.4 million impressions respectively.

RURAL:

On the rural list is Naagin 3 on the first slot with 10.7 million impressions, followed by Kundali Bhagya with 8 million impressions. Next on the list is Dance Deewane placing 3rd with 7.7 million impressions surpassing Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, which now places 4th with 7.6 million impressions. On 5th and 6th slot we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Ishq Subhan Allah garnering 7.4 million and 6.5 million impressions respectively. Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala places 7th with 6.3 million impressions and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is 8th with 6.2 million impressions.

9th Position: Shakti – Ek Astitav Ke Ehsaas Ki (which fails to place on the urban list), with 5.9 million impressions.

10th Position: NEXA IIFA Awards Thailand gathering 5.7 million impressions.