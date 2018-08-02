BARC Report Week 30: Naagin 3 Continues To Top The List, Ishq Subah Allah Faces A Slight Drop!

BARC Report Week 30: We’re back with the BARC report of its 30th week to inform you about the top 10 shows of the Television Industry. Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

The impressions of the top 10 shows this week are right below:

URBAN + RURAL:

Not to be reasoned anymore, Naagin 3 tops the list with its spectacular performance garnering more impressions than even last week, 15.81 million. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has lost some impressions as compared to last week, but still stands second with 13 million impressions. On 3rd slot, we have Zee TV’s Kumum Bhagya earning 11.96 million impressions, followed by its reruns on the 4th slot with 11.92 million impressions. Colors reality show, Dance Deewane surpasses Ishq Subah Allah and places 5th this week with 10.5 million impression and so does Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, which stands 6th(Last week: 7th) with 9.38 million impressions. Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah faced a hard hit as it falls from the 5th to the 7th position garnering 9.32 million impressions. Then comes Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the 8th position with 9.1 million impressions. On 9th and 10th, we have Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki & Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala with 8.6 million and 8.4 million impressions respectively.

URBAN:

On the rural end, Colors Naagin 3 again tops the list with 10.55 million impressions. Followed by Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya which stand 2nd and 3rd on the report with 7.9 million and 7.5 million impressions respectively. Dance Deewane flourishes this week even on the urban list with 7.2 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was 6th on the list last week, is now 5th with 6.79 million impressions. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma faced disappointment falling to the 6th place with 6.4 million impressions.

With 6.2 million impressions, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki places 7th, followed by Kulfi Kumar Bajewala garnering 6 million impressions.

9th Position: Ishq Subhan Allah with 4.9 million impressions.

10th Position: Ishq Mein Marjawa having 4.7 million impressions.