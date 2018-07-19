BARC Report Week 28: Naagin 3 Is No Mood To Leave The Top Position!

BARC Report Week 28: Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the your favourite shows and their TRP.

The BARC report of week 28 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 shows!

URBAN+RURAL

Naagin 3 Of Colors is receiving unconditional love and is just unstoppable as it continues to maintain the top position with total of 13.9 million impressions. On the 2nd position we have, Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya with total of 11.6 million impressions. Followed by Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, with the total of 11.1 million views. Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya, is on the fourth position with the total of 10.7 million impressions. Ishq Subhan Allah, of Zee Tv’s is on the fifth position with the total of 9.8 million views. Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is on the sixth position with 9.6 million views. Followed by Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, 8.4 million impressions. On the 8th position we have, Colors Dance Deewane with total of 8.4 million views. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai of Star Plus, is on 9th position with 8.1 million impressions. On number 10 we have, Zee Anmol’s Mahek with 7.8 million impressions.

URBAN

No guesses for the number first spot, it is earned by colors Naagin 3 which has total of 9.2 million impressions.Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah chashma has made it to the second position with total of, 7.2 million views. On the third position we have Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya, with total of 7.1 million views. Followed by Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, with total of 6.7 million views. Zee Tv’s Ishq Subhan Allah is on the fifth spot, with 6.2 million views. Colors Dance Deewane is on the sixth position, with 6.0 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Of Star Plus is on the 7th position with the total of 5.7 million views.

8th position: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala which airs on Star Plus, with total of 5.3 million views.

9th position: Colors Shakti-Astitva Ki Ehsaas Ki with 5.2 million views.

10th position: Sony Entertainment’s Indian Idol with 4.3 million impressions.