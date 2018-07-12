BARC Report Week 27: No Guess About Who’s Topping The List – Naagin 3

BARC Report Week 27: Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are being eyed as everyone’s favourite on TV.

The BARC report of week 27 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week.

Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these the top 10 shows.

URBAN+RURAL

Seems like Naagin 3 has become everyone’s favourite as, from past 3 weeks, it is at the number first position with 14.3 million impressions. On the second position, we have Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya with 11.4 million impressions. The third position is taken by Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya with 11 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is on the fourth position with 9.9 million views. Dance Deewani Of Colors has bagged the fifth position with 9.5 million impressions. Another show from Zee Tv, Ishq Subhan Allah grabs the sixth position with the total of 9.1 million views. On the seventh spot, we have Zee Anmol’s Mahak with the total of 8.8 million impressions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the 8th position with 8.7 million views. On the 9th spot, we have Star Plus’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala with the total of 8.3 million views. Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is on the 10th position with the total of 7.7 million views.

URBAN

It is Naagin 3 time. It continues its first position with 9.9 million views. Followed by Color’s Dance Deewane on the second position with the total of 6.8 million impressions. On the third position, we have Zee tv’s Kundali Bhagya with the total of 6.6 million views. Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabs the fourth position with the total of 6.2 million views. On the fifth position, we have Zee Tv’s Ishq Subhan Allah with the total of 6 million impressions. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Of Star Plus is on the sixth position with 5.9 million impressions and Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya on the seventh with the total of 5.9 million impressions.

On the 8th position, we have Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with the total of 5.8 million impressions.

9th position is bagged by Colors Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5.5 million impressions

Qayamat Ki Raat is on the 10th position with the total of 4.3 million impressions.