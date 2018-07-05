BARC Report Week 26: Naagin 3 Is Not Ready To Leave That TOP Spot!

BARC Report Week 26: Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got good TRPs.

Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these the top 10 shows.

URBAN+RURAL

Season 3 of Colors’ fantasy series Naagin is being loved by the audiences. The numbers speak for itself as Naagin 3 comes in at first place with a huge 14.5 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya comes in at second place with 11.8 million impressions and the 3rd spot was taken by Kumkum Bhagya with 11.4 million impressions and reruns of it on Zee Tv takes the fourth spot with a close 10.4 million impressions. Then comes Dance Deewane scoring an easy 9.7 million impression. On the sixth spot, we have Zee Amol’s Mahek bringing in a total of 8.5 million impressions. This is followed by Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Baajewala with a decent 8.3 million impressions on the 7th position. The 8th and 9th spot is taken by Colours’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 8.1 and 7.6 million impressions respectively. On the 10th position, we have Ze Tv’s Ishq Subhan Allah garnering 7.2 million impressions.

URBAN

Naagin 3 retains its first spot with 9.7 million impressions. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya and Dance Deewane climb the ladder and scored the 2nd and 3rd position with 7.3 million and 6.8 million impressions respectively. KumKum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV with 6.6 million impressions. Star Plus’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Colours’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki take the 5th and 6th spot with 5.8 million and 5.6 million impressions respectively.

7th position: Qayamat Ki Raat which airs on Star Plus bringing in 5.6 million impressions.

8th position: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has scored 5.4 million impressions.

9th position: Sony Sab’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma maintaing the same position with 4.7 million impressions.

10th position: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah with 4.6 million impressions.