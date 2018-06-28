BARC Report Week 25 Update: Naagin 3 Rules; Notable Ups & Downs!

BARC Report Week 25: The BARC report for week 25 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these top 10 shows.

Season 3 of Colors’ fantasy series Naagin debuted lately and audiences seem to love the show. The numbers speak for itself as Naagin 3 comes in at first place with a whopping 14.5 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya comes in at second place with 12.2 million impressions and the 3rd spot was taken by Kumkum Bhagya with 11.3 million impressions and reruns of it on Zee Anmol takes the fourth spot with a close 10.4 million impressions. Then comes Dance Deewane scoring an easy 8.9 million impression. On the sixth spot, we have Star Plus’ Kulfi Kuar Bajewala bringing in a total of 8.5 million impressions. This is followed by Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah with a decent 8.3 million impressions on the 7th position. The 8th and 9th spot is taken by Zee Anmol’s Mahek and Colours’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 8 and 7.7 million impressions respectively.On the 10th position, we have Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnering 7.7 million impressions.

Naagin 3 retains its first spot with a cool 9.6 million impressions. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya climb the ladder and scored the 2nd and 3rd position with 7.2 million and 6.8 million impressions respectively. Dance Deewane which airs on Colors with 6.2 million impressions. Similarly Star Plus’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai take the 5th and 6th spot with 6 million and 5.6 million impressions respectively.

Rest 4 fro the list were:

7th position: Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which airs on Colors bringing in 5.4 million impressions.

8th position: Joint special episode of Ishq Subhan Allah and Aapke Aa Jaane Se scored 5.4 million impressions.

9th position: Sony Sab’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with a close 4.6 million impressions.

10th position: Udaan from Colors climbed the list with 3.9 million impressions.

Hope you’ve your favourite show in these lists, if not then watch it support it and bring it up with the biggies.