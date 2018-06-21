BARC Report Week 24: Naagin 3 Continues Its Fantastic Run!

BARC Report Week 23: The BARC report for week 23 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 10 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got the best numbers.

Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these top 10 shows.

Urban+Rural

Colors’s Naagin season 3 retains its last week’s first spot with a huge 14.1 million impressions. It was followed by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya on the 2nd and 3rd spot with 11.6 million and 11.09 million impressions respectively. Coming in close are the reruns of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee Anmol which see a drop with 11.04 million impressions in comparison to last week’s numbers. At the 5th spot is Colors’s Dance Deewane bringing in 9 million impressions. Followed by Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the 6th spot with a decent 8 million impressions. The special episode merged two shows namely Ishq Subhan Allah and Aapke Aa Jaane Se on Zee Tv and recorded nearly 7.3 million impressions. The reruns of Mahek on Zee Anmol took the 8th spot by bringing in 7.28 million impressions. Star Plus’s Kulfi Kumar Bajewala stands at the 9th position with a little above 7.2 million impressions. Reruns of all time favorite Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sony Pal have made the show place at 10th spot with 6.8 million impressions.

Urban

Naagin 3 retains its first spot with a cool 9.3 million impressions. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya climb the ladder and scored the 2nd and 3rd position with 6.8 million and 6.3 million impressions respectively. Dance Deewane which airs on Colors fell two spots with 6.3 million impressions. Similarly Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala take the 5th and 6th spot with 5.5 million and 5.1 million impressions respectively.

Rest 4 from the list were:

7th position: Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which airs on Colors bringing in 4.7 million impressions.

8th position: Joint special episode of Ishq Subhan Allah and Aapke Aa Jaane Se scored 4.67 million impressions.

9th position: Sony Sab’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with a close 4.66 million impressions.

10th position: Ishq Me Marjawan from Colors climbed the list with 3.8 million impressions.

Hope you’ve your favourite show in these lists, if not then watch it support it and bring it up with the biggies.