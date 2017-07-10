Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Actress Alka Kaushal To Face Two Years Of Jail

Alka Kaushal a well-known face of the television industry and has also done a few roles in Bollywood. She played a small part in Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which gained her immense popularity. She also featured in TV series like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Qubool Hai. The actress is the daughter of theater actor Vishwa Mohan Badola.

The actress has now landed in legal trouble as she has been sentenced two of imprisonment by a District Court in Punjab. The actress is in trouble because of a bounced cheque. Alka Kaushal and her mother will now find themselves behind bars as a cheque signed by them got bounced.

According to reports in a Hindi Publication Amar Ujala, Advocate Sukhbir Singh said “Alka and her mother had borrowed 50 lakhs from an acquaintance, Avtar Singh. The money was borrowed with the promise of serial-making. When Avtar asked Alka to give back her money, he got 2 cheques of 25 lakhs each. But they got bounced. After that Avtar filed a case against Alka and her mother in Malerkotla court.”

Singh, who ran a floriculture business and befriended the actress during a shooting, then moved a local court in Malerkotla in 2015, which sentenced the two to two years’ jail.

Alka and her mother then moved the Sangrur court for relief, but the additional sessions judge of the court upheld the lower court’s order on Wednesday. The actress and her mother are now in Sangrur district jail.

This incident happened in 2015 and the actress was sentenced 2 years of jail but she filed a petition against it in Sangrur Court and now the district court upheld the order to Malerkortla Court.

Alka Kaushal had been working on quite a few daily soaps, recently she also announced her entry in Santoshi Maa. The actress was supposed to play the role of a god woman called Kranti Maa. The actress has also done a few Hindi and Marathi film. We hope this issue gets fixed soon.