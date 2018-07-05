Avneet Kaur: I Want To Be A Film Director

Actress Avneet Kaur, who plays a pivotal role in the web series “Babbar Ka Tabbar“, hopes to be a director in future.

The actress believes a film’s set is the best classroom for her.

Asked if she wants to take any formal education in acting, Avneet told IANS: “I want to be a film director, so I want an overview of everything. So I interact with the director, camera person and others on set to get an understanding of how they are working or how to execute a scene.

“Formal education in the classroom can give me theory, but the more work I do, I get exposed to the practical situation and gain a vision on filmmaking. So I want to do more work to learn more,” she added.

In the ZEE5 show “Babbar Ka Tabbar“, she plays the daughter of a family, sharing screen space with actors like Manu Rishi, Anshuman Jha, Ayesha Raza and Bhavin Bhanushali.

On her character, Avneet said: “Nikita Babbar is a really funny character. She thinks she is smart and knows everything under the sun. So, whenever anything happens in the Babbar house, she is the one who knows how to take the first step, because she knows it all… Which is certainly not true and things go mad from there.”

Is she close to her character in real life?

“No, not at all. I cannot do anything without my parents. I am like one of those kids who is always calling out for her mother. I think that is why I found it interesting to play a character like her which is opposite of me,” replied the 16-year-old actress.

Avneet made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji-starrer “Mardaani“.

On the actors she wishes to work with, Avneet said: “I love working with senior actors because each time I am learning something or the other from them.”

Does she analyse a character before signing a film or grabs every opportunity that comes her way?

She said: “My parents actually help me to understand the importance of the character that I am offered… The potential opportunity that my character gives me to prove my acting skill… Now I am growing up understanding these things.”

Asked if she finds it difficult to balance her professional and student lives, Avneet said: “I started working when I was in the fourth class. So, acting and studying simultaneously is very normal thing for me.

“I do not feel it’s tough. Now I am entering college, and I am continuing the same thing. Now my friends are also busy after school time as they are dancing, doing theatre, music… And I am acting. So all these things are pretty normal for me.”