Are Bigg Boss Wild Cards RESTRICTED from discussing demonetization?

Before the four Wild Cards entered Bigg Boss 10, Bollywood PR guru Dale Bhagwagar had suggested on his Twitter, “Firebrand #PriyankaJagga needs to quickly re-enter the #BiggBoss House as a #WildCard and inform all the housemates that all their bundles of cash lying in their lockers would be redundant by the time they come out of the show.”

“This move itself will cause the greatest tumultuous drama on the show and its #TRPs will hit the roof. #BiggBoss10 #BB10,” he had written. What’s more!

A week later, Jagga did enter with the three other Wild Cards, Jason Shah, Sahil Anand and Elena Kazan (who even returned in just a week), but we have still not seen any panic or discussions about demonetization amongst the contestants.

Our sources tell us that Wild Cards might have been instructed not to mention demonetization inside the BB House as it may not only lead to panic, but also kill the drive of some contestants to survive on the show.

Earlier, host Salman Khan had casually asked the housemates if they had any notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 at home and they had replied, “plenty.” Salman had laughed at them and walked away, without informing them about the hullabaloo going in the country outside the BB House after the notes ban.

Bigg Boss 10 is said to be trailing in TRPs this season, and the makers might not be wanting to risk more, considering the contestants could lose their fighting spirit and want to go home to take care of their stashed cash.

Moreover, they may not be want any contestant speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show, especially with half-baked information.