Comedian Ali Asgar had taken the Television by storm with his funny act of ‘Daadi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show. After the much-talked about spat between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, three actors exit the popular show out of which one was Ali Asgar.

While the exit came as a shock to many, it was a common belief that the reason for Asgar’s exit for Kapil’s mistreatment with all the artists on the show. The comedian is now all set to start work on his new show, Drama Company which will have recognized artists such as Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle and also veteran Bollywood actor Mithoon Chakraborty.

Recently, after confirming his next show, Asgar spoke to TOI and revealed what led to his exit from Kapil’s show.

He said, “Kapil has been my colleague for last four years and I am not giving any explanation with the intention to harm someone. It is just a creative difference that happened and as a professional I took the decision to leave TKSS and also informed the creative team. I told them as my contract is coming to an end, I don’t want to renew it. Also I was not well by the time I felt better my contract got over. If I would have been lying, the channel would have never accepted my explanation. Kapil also felt it was justified. And I never felt of giving an explanation to anyone as to why I left the show.”

Further, he even mentioned that there’s no bad blood between the two and that he would happily work with Kapil again someday if the latter offers him a great role.

Well, looks like Ali unlike Sunil Grover decided to keep the media at bay when it comes to discussing about their internal issues.