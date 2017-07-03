Akshay Kumar To Turn Judge For The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to make his debut as a judge on small screen’s comedy-based reality show. He is now the man in charge for ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

We have seen Akshay earlier on television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Masterchef India. But the actor who has made us roll on the floor laughing with a number of his roles is now set to be a super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. Isn’t this exciting?

Akki shared the first promo of the comedy show on his Instagram account.

Take a look:

‪Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @starplus A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

Apart from his high-octane action scenes, comedy is something Akshay is really good at. So his association with the show is a big news indeed. The makers of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge have roped Akshay for the return of the show which started back in the year 2005 and saw as many as four seasons. The same show gave us some hugely talented comedians like Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and the star of all comedy shows – Kapil Sharma.

Khiladi Kumar has always been ready to take up new challenges in life. From choosing his movies to taking up a unique campaign, he has always followed the road less taken. He is also a super busy actor and is presently busy with his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and has also started shooting for Gold in London. In fact, his look in the film was revealed right after the star informed his fans about his next small screen outing.

The film Gold is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey. The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment and would be the next edition in a long list of historical films like Lagaan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

For a long time, the National Award winning superstar has been delivering one hit after another while working on scripts with promising content, but to see him as a super judge on a reality show is surely going to be different!