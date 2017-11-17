After Firangi, Kapil Sharma To Be Back With A Bang On TV!

Comedian Kapil Sharma will be back “with a bang” on the small screen with his popular entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show soon, a channel official has confirmed.

“Kapil will be back (on TV) very soon,” Danish Khan, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, told IANS here.

The actor-comedian is currently in the midst of promoting his forthcoming Bollywood film Firangi.

“His movie Firangi is releasing on November 24. We are very fond of Kapil. We are even doing a promotional show (which will be televised) for his movie. We believe he has made a good movie and it’s going to be successful. Then, Kapil will be back with a bang on Sony,” Khan added.

In August, the channel had announced a “short break” with Kapil and his show.

An official spokesperson from the channel had said then that since Kapil had been under the weather, they had “mutually agreed to take a short break”, and that they would start shooting again once he recovers completely.

For Kapil, it was an “emotional moment” when earlier this week he visited the set of Super Dancer Chapter 2 to promote Firangi. It once used to be the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon which was a hit at the box office. His upcoming film Firangi is a historical period drama film set in the year 1920 and it is directed by Rajeev Dhingra. The film stars Kapil, who is also producing this film, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. The film was shot in Punjab and Rajasthan.