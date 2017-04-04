Actor-singer Aditya Narayans 95-year-old grandmother is keen to see him get married — that too to an actress.

Aditya, son of popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, is currently seen hosting children’s singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6”. His grandmother appeared on the show as part of the ‘Grandparents Special’ episode.

“I love my son Udit, but I love Aditya more. My grandson is so handsome that I want him to get married to an actress,” Aditya’s grandmother was quoted saying in a statement issued by Zee TV.

The show features Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and singers Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali as judges.

Love playing dark characters: Ankit Arora

Actor Ankit Arora, who is currently seen as Shivdutt in ‘Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta’, says he loves to play negative characters as it gives him a chance to go to any extent.

“Shivdutt is a negative character. It is always fun to play a character with dark shades, and this one is particularly interesting because he can go to any extent to achieve what he wants. This makes my character more interesting and I love playing such roles,” Ankit said in a statement.

Ankit said he takes 30 minutes to get into the look of Shivdutt. “Also, I feel the whole look put together is very unique. The hairstyle and the beard look quite nice, and I personally like it a lot. Also, I have gained a little weight for this character as it was required to match Shivdutt’s personality. I have grown my hair to give it a natural look, even the beard is original because I feel if we apply fake stuff, it is somewhere visible,” he said.

‘Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta’, which features actress Kritika Kamra in the title role, is aired on Life OK.

Ayushmann inspired Avinesh Rekhi to be an actor

Actor Avinesh Rekhi says Ayushmann Khurrana inspired him to get into acting after he saw the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ star performing in their college days in Chandigarh.

Avinesh, who is currently seen as Umashankar in ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, says acting happened by chance for him.

Avinesh and Ayushmann attended the same college in Chandigarh.

“Though I was never into dramatics or theatre, dance was my real passion. I was a part of the dance group in my school as well as college and even took lessons from Shiamak Davar and won various dance competitions,” Avinesh said in a statement.

He added: “Acting sort of just happened for me because I saw Ayushmann do such a good job and thought to give it a shot.

“Not just in terms of acting, Ayushmann also inspired me in terms of fitness. I have extensively worked out on my body to give the best to my character in ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’,” he added.

‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, a sequel of the popular TV show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, is aired on Star Plus.

Shilpa Shetty is Parull Chaudhry’s fitness role model

‘Piyaa Albela’ actress Parull Chaudhry is an ardent follower of yoga and considers Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra as her role model.

“I have been doing yoga since 2003. It started as a new year resolution, but I got hooked on to it. I loved how my body transformed and became flexible with each passing week,” Parull said in a statement.

“The glow on the face was an added advantage. My dad has been doing yoga ever since I remember, but I only started taking it seriously when I saw my role model Shilpa take to it in a big way.

“My dad is a yoga teacher now. In fact, I feel happy if I inspire more people to do it. The health benefits are both internal and external. Now I can’t think of a single day without yoga,” added the actress, who plays the role of Nilima Bua in ‘Piyaa Albela’.