Aditi Sharma: “My Parents Wanted Me To Be A Doctor”

Actress Aditi Sharma, who plays a gynaecologist in a show, says her parents wanted her to be a doctor.

She is currently seen playing Mauli in “Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka“.

“Mauli’s character is very dear to me. My parents always wanted me to become a doctor and this show has allowed me to play a gynaecologist. The audience’s response has been overwhelming and I hope they continue to shower their love and support on us,” Aditi said in a statement.

There are many similarities between Aditi’s on-screen character and herself, most important being their connection with Lucknow.

Aditi and her husband Sarwar Ahuja reside in Mumbai because of work commitments.

“As they say, home is where the heart is and for me, that is in Lucknow. I especially miss eating the kebabs and roaming on the streets, trying out all the foods possible in one outing,” she said.

“I would really love to visit home just for a day. I miss Lucknow terribly,” she added.