Actor Sharad Malhotra Roped In For Male Lead In Musakaan!

Actor Sharad Malhotra, whose last small screen outing was in the show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, will play the male lead in Musakaan.

The show will get revamped and the actor will join the cast after that. The new storyline will revolve around his character and Musakaan.

“I am happy to have joined hands with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and Star Bharat for their show Musakaan – an intense love story set within the confined spaces of a brothel.

“The content is exciting and unusual and I’m looking forward to a wonderful association and a rocking show,” Sharad said in a statement to IANS.

The show’s current storyline revolves around the struggles and hardships of Aarti and her daughter Musakaan.