Actor Ravi Dubey Says He Has Always Looked Up To Amitabh Bachchan And Irrfan Khan

Actor-host Ravi Dubey says megastar Amitabh Bachchan and critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan have always been inspirations for him.

Ravi is currently hosting game show “Sabse Smart Kaun?” He looks up to former “Mano Ya Na Mano” host Irrfan and Big Big, who has hosted several seasons of “Kaun Banega Crorepati“.

“I have always looked up to Amitabh Bachchan Sir and Irrfan Khan. They are an inspiration to me as an actor and now as a host,” Ravi said in a statement.

“I always try to bring in my own flavour but these two will always be my idols.”

“Sabse Smart Kaun?” is aired on Star Plus.