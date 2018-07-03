Actor Karan V. Grover Opens Up About His Mistaken Identity

Actor Karan V. Grover, known for shows like “Saarrthi” and “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki“, recalled how people would occasionally mistake him for “Alone” actor Karan Singh Grover.

While shooting for an episode of Zee TV’s weekend chat show “JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak“, Karan went down memory lane, read a statement.

“There were times when I used to get 100 calls a day by the name of Karan Singh Grover and I di’n’t know what to do,” Karan told the show’s host Rajeev Khandelwal.

“Sometimes the calls would be from his fans because he was extremely popular. I would just be nice to them and appreciate their love and generosity. You d’n’t want to disappoint and upset your well-wishers and fans, righ”?”