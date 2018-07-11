Aahana Kumra & Amol Parashar To Play Cupid In Zoom Studio’s Ready To Mingle

Actors Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar will soon be seen in “Ready to Mingle”, where they are set to unite the singles, seeking true love.

Following the success of “Reunion”, zoOm styled by Myntra on Wednesday announced the star cast of its second series – “Ready to Mingle”, read a statement.

It is a 10-episode series from The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of zoOm styled by Myntra.

The show slated to launch in August, is a romantic comedy that showcases the lifestyle of the young generation in a metropolitan city.

It promises to offer an interesting plot to its viewers that will talk about the everyday struggles of the millennials and the consequences they face in their quest to find true love.

Aahana plays Myra Malik, a control freak and a compulsive planner for everything. She is a perfectionist, a topper in academics and loves her food and board games.

Amol, on the other hand, plays Nirav Chhabra, a big Sachin Tendulkar fan who is self-absorbed and is the life of every party. He loves to listen to music and dreams of learning at least one instrument in his life.