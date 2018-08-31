Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Yes! The Deol Trio Is BACK, But Why?

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Kirti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Asrani, Satish Kaushik

Director: Navaniat Singh (But was the film even directed?)

What’s Good: Everything after the end credits rolled out is very good, there’s a beautiful life waiting for you outside

What’s Bad: Bad is an unjustified understatement for the nonsensical chaos that happens onscreen, ask me what’s worse? Worse is that moment in which you’ll take the decision of watching this film

Loo Break: If, by chance, you go and watch this film you’ll need a loo break as long as 2 hours 25 minutes & 15 seconds (Yes, you guessed it right, that’s the duration of the film)

Watch or Not?: Haha! I know you know my answer so let’s not just waste time in explaining it.

In the first two instalments, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol played the role of father & sons trio. But in this one, the makers have took a different route making Pooran (Sunny Deol) and Kaala (Bobby Deol) brothers & Parmar (Dharmendra) their tenant. Pooran is an Ayurveda doctor and possess a formula for a medicine called as Vajrakawach, which apparently can cure any disease.

Marfatia (Mohan Kapoor), a crooked businessman tries to buy Pooran in but he denies because he wants to hold his ancestors’ formula in good hands. Comes in, Cheeku (Kriti Kharbanda), love interest of Kaala & a doctor from Gujarat who *suddenly* wants to study Ayurveda under Pooran. Marfatia gets the formula & some predicable shit happens for the rest of second half and then comes the best portion of the film – ‘The End’.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Script Analysis

I was shocked to see Dheeraj Rattan credited as a story writer for the film, not because he’s an excellent writer but for that fact that someone really has written the mess that was going on screen. It’s nothing but a cinematic show-reel of embarrassment. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 was the first & only movie I left in midway, this could’ve been the second one but work ethics.

To all the Deol fans who’ll thrash me after this review: I mean no disrespect to any of them, it’s just they’re too good to do something like this. Bobby Deol had all my respect in Race 3, even in this one he wasn’t as bad but because the movie is so awful, nothing gets appreciated. Not even a very good courtroom drama in the climax.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Star Performance

Sunny Deol sleepwalks throughout the film. He’s so bland and ordinary, looks disinterested throughout the film. He stops a moving truck with nothing but just his hands and legs, he shouts and scares away the bad guys, he’s the spoof version of the original Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol is bearable in first half but shades down as the movie proceeds. He has got the maximum screen presence but fails to deliver anything solid to the overall product.

Dharmendra is there just because it’s the third part of Yamla Pagla Deewana and his two sons are acting in it. He’s not himself in the film and we don’t want anyone apart from the one whom we call a legend. Kriti Kharbanda – the only silver lining in this dark cloud. She possess the kind of beauty you just want to keep looking at. Even when she’s not saying anything she’s slaying everything. Binnu Dhillon was good in his role but had a very less screen-time. Two very good cameos wasted – Satish Kaushik & Shatrughan Sinha.

Salman comes in the end with the same level of disinterestedness he had in Judwaa 2. For a while it seemed he shot both the cameos of Judwaa 2 and YPD back to back.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Direction, Music

Direction of Navaniat Singh is poor at the best! It might be because of controlled budget, the production value (apart from some songs) looks very shabby. Navaniat gets an awful story to direct but he himself, too, doesn’t put any efforts to at least make it bearable.

Hardy Sandhu’s Little Little and Vishal Mishra’s Rafta Rafta are good but the latter one is used in the end credits. Raju Singh’s background score is quirky but fails because of poor narration.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se should officially put a stamp to the culmination of this franchise. The movie isn’t bad because Deols are in it, Deols are bad because they decide to make a movie such as this.

One star!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se releases on 31st August, 2018.

