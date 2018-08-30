Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review Quicker: Three Times The Horridness!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review Quicker: The third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise starts with introducing an Ayurvedic medicine named as Vajrakawach. World’s top most pharmaceutical companies are trying to decode its formula for their own profit. The brotherly duo Yamla Pagla Deewana i.e Pooran (Sunny Deol) and Kaala (Bobby Deol) hold that traditional formula.

Parmar (Dharmendra) is a charmer & is living unlawfully in Pooran and Kaala’s house. Cheeku (Kirti Kharbanda) is a MBBS student who comes to Punjab to train under Pooran. First half is all about… Nothing! Cheeku’s introduction to the family is handled as a suspense but director fails to hold it well.

Dialogues fall flat, screenplay is stretched and hence the jokes doesn’t land very well. There’s nothing happening, every situation is scattered and the movie tries too hard to be funny. Bobby Deol is just about bearable, whereas rest all are torture. Though, the best thing of the first half for me will be Kirti Kharbanda. She’s the beautiful relief amidst all the nonsense chaos happening. Songs are just another obstruction and none of them click, at least in the first half.

The first installment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is releasing on August 31. Stick to this space for full review, which surely is going to be funnier than the film.